New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has made special traffic arrangements to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path, an advisory said on Wednesday.

The special arrangements have been made for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, it said.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions would be put in place for Kartavyapath- Rafi Marg crossing, Kartavyapath- Janpath crossing, Kartavypath- Mansingh Road crossing, and Kartavyapath- C- Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

People going from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa can take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Ral Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilaya Marg, it said.

For people travelling from east to southwest Delhi, Ring Road can take the Vande Matram Marg.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path or going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory added.

