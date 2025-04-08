Kangaroos inhabit Australia is no secret. In fact, their population exceeds the human population Down Under. Still, the sight of nature’s heavyweights is no ordinary affair. A viral video showing a 7-foot-tall kangaroo in Australia is leaving netizens perplexed. This real-life giant kangaroo standing seven feet tall is seen stretching and adding a few more centimeters to its height before looking straight into the camera. Well, the scene seems to be straight out of a horror movie and is bound to send chills down your spine. Last year, a video claiming to capture a 9-foot-tall kangaroo on camera had gone viral, though the legitimacy of the clip remained doubtful. Well, you see, the tallest and largest kangaroos are the Red Kangaroos, and these marsupials are said to grow up to 7 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Watch Viral Video of 7-Foot-Tall Kangaroo in Australia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squatch Watch (@squatchwatch1)

