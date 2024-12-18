New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have recovered 555 stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

"Under our special operation 'vishwas', our teams recovered 555 mobile phones from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

He further said that the operation was carried out in two phase -- 311 stolen mobile phones were recovered between April and July and 244 between October and December.

According to the police, teams identified active stolen devices through IMEI searches, CDR analysis, and the CEIR portal.

IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a 15-17-digit code given to every mobile phone. It is used by service providers to uniquely identify valid devices.

"The stolen phones, with an average grey market price of Rs 3,000- Rs 5,000, were linked to cases of robbery, burglary, snatching, and theft," the DCP said.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 45 people and legal actions against 376 individuals, the police said.

