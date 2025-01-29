New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): In a major crackdown on unauthorised cash movement, the staff of Police Station Sabzi Mandi Railway Station apprehended a man in possession of Rs 32.61 lakh unaccounted cash, Delhi police said.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday at approximately 2:50 pm during routine patrolling.

The suspect, identified as Jaswinder Pal (48 years) resident of Ropar, Punjab, was found hiding a black backpack on the railway platform. Upon questioning, he initially tried to evade answers but later admitted that the bag contains a significant amount of cash.

Delhi Police said, "Upon opening the bag, the police found Rs 32,61,500 of various denominations. The suspect, who had traveled from Punjab to Delhi by Jan Shatabdi Express, claimed that he had been sent by his brother-in-law to collect the cash-filled bag. However, he was unable to provide any valid documentation or proof of cash ownership."

Delhi police said that 6282 notes of Rs 500, 601 notes of Rs 200, 2 notes of Rs 100, 1 note of Rs 50, 2 notes of Rs 20, and 1 note of Rs 10 were seized.

After the seizure, the Income Tax Department and the concerned Election Cell were immediately informed for further investigation into the source and purpose of the cash. Income Tax Department took custody of the suspect and the seized cash for further proceedings.

Earlier in an operation ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the North-West District Police has launched an intensive crackdown against illicit liquor, drugs, unaccounted cash, and public drinking to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to police, during picket checking, six individuals were apprehended, and Rs 1,50,60,000 in unaccounted cash was seized at three different locations. Acting on credible intelligence, the combined efforts of the Local Police and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) led to the successful interception.In another major operation, six bootleggers were arrested with the recovery of 1,862 quarters and five bottles of illicit liquor. A car used for transporting the liquor, sourced from adjoining states, was also seized. This action was aimed at preventing the illegal distribution of liquor ahead of the elections. (ANI)

