New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate and 2020 Delhi Riots accused Tahir Hussain on Wednesday conducted election campaign in the Mustafabad assembly constituency area on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain accused the opposition parties of neglecting Mustafabad and never working for its development.

"AIMIM has nominated me from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency. I have spent all my life here. Before today, all parties had neglected Mustafabad, never nominated a local candidate, and never worked for the development of Mustafabad. I want to thank the SC for granting me bail," Hussain said.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted custody parole to AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi Assembly polls.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta orders that Hussain shall be released from jail as per jail manual timing upon the deposit of the expenses i.e. around 2 lakh per day (12 hours).

Hussain was booked in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The violence erupted on February 24, 2020, resulting in 53 deaths and many injuries. 11 FIRs were registered against Hussain in connection with the riots.

Tahir Hussain is contesting against BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht, a sitting MLA from neighbouring Karawal Nagar, AAP's Adil Ahmad Khan and Congress' Ali Mehdi, son of former MLA Hasan Mehdi.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

