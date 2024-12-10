New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): BJP's Delhi chapter has condemned the AIMIM party's decision to field former MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged role in the 2020 NorthEast Delhi riots, from the Mustafabad Assembly seat in the upcoming Delhi elections

Delhi BJP Vice President BJP Kapil Mishra on Tuesday said the decision to field Hussain was an attempt by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to promote divisie politics.

In a post on social media platform X, Mishra said, "Tahir Hussain, who had plotted the murder of hundreds of Hindus in Delhi, in whose house bombs, stones, and slingshots were kept to kill Hindus, and who killed IB officer Ankit Sharma by stabbing him 400 times and throwing his body in the drain, is now being fielded in the election. An attempt is being made to challenge the Hindus of Delhi by fielding such Jihadis. If any attempt is made to start riots in Delhi again, your seven generations will bear the consequences."

Mishra accused AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and his party of promoting divisive politics by nominating Hussain, who is an accused in multiple 2020 riot-related cases in the National capital and the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

The announcement of Hussain's candidacy was made earlier in the day by Owaisi in a post on X. "MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met with me today and joined the party," Owaisi wrote.

Hussain remains in judicial custody and is likely to contest the elections from jail. (ANI)

