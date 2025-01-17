New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and the party's candidate from Malviya Nagar in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Satish Upadhyay, released his "Development Roadmap" for the constituency on Friday, promising a single-window solution for local issues, a review of electricity and water bills, removal of garbage and clean drinking water.

The former Delhi BJP president is pitted against outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti.

Addressing a press conference here, Updahdyay promised to address issues like open drains, waterlogging, sewage, traffic congestion, resident welfare association (RWA) matters, parking facilities, well-equipped parks and reviving ration card registrations.

"The AAP failed to fulfil its promises made to the public. Basic issues, such as water supply and sewer problems, remain unresolved. The dream of making Delhi like Paris or London remains unfulfilled, with people struggling for basic amenities," he said.

The city's infrastructure is in a "deplorable" state, with broken roads and waterlogging during rains being common, while health facilities are also inadequate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged.

He expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit India by 2047 and Digital India, Malviya Nagar will achieve comprehensive development and the BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 25 years.

The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The contest is being seen as a straight fight between the AAP, in power in the capital since 2015, and the BJP, with the Congress trying hard to regain its lost ground in the city, which it ruled for 15 uninterrupted years till 2013.

