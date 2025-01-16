New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidates Shweta Saini and Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed their respective nominations in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday to contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17 (tomorrow), and the last date for scrutiny of nomination is January 18, and January 20 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is contesting from the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency, and Shweta Singh will be fighting in the Tilak Nagar constituency.

Both Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden are currently represented by AAP.

BJP's Shweta Saini will be facing off against incumbent AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and Congress candidate PS Bawa. While, Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be contesting incumbent AAP MLA Dhanwati Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela.

AAP's Jarnail Singh has been representing the Tilak Nagar constituency since 2013, winning the last three times.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden assembly in the 2017 bypolls. He, however, was defeated by Dhanwati Chandela in 2020 elections.

Earlier today, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a strong attack on Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi CM has 'put Delhi through hell' in the last ten years of AAP-led governance.

"In the last 10 years, the way Arvind Kejriwal put Delhi through hell, roads are damaged, sewage system and drinking water facilities are bad...nobody had any development, he (Arvind Kejriwal) just did the development of his house," Khattar told ANI.

Expressing confidence in people wanting a change in governance, he added, "he lies he spread for the last 10 years, by remembering those lies, people of Delhi now want change. The way BJP is working...clearly, BJP will be coming to power in Delhi."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

