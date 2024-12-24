New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Tuesday approved the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections and it is expected to be released soon.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi participated in the CEC meeting via video conferencing while Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin and Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, among other members of the CEC, were physically present at the AICC headquarters here.

Sources said there may be about 30 names in the second list.

The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates on Thursday, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

After the Congress' CEC meeting on Tuesday, the party's Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin told reporters, "Earlier the discussion happened in screening committee meeting, now a detailed seat-wise discussion happened in the CEC meeting. There are many seats that have been cleared by the CEC. There some pending seats. We will be releasing the list soon."

When asked about the names of candidates on some prominent seats of Delhi, he said, "All 70 seats are important for us. We will try to fight strongly on all seats."

Sources said the Congress will also keep social balance in mind in this list.

Former Delhi government minister Asim Khan may be given a ticket from Matia Mahal and former MLA Devendra Sehrawat from Bijwasan. Both these leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Congress.

The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held in February next year.

