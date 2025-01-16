New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple ahead of filing his nomination for Delhi Elections 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said that he came to seek the blessings of Kalka Maa, as she is the 'Isht' goddess of his village, and they seek her blessings before undertaking any major task.

"Kalka Maa is the 'Isht' goddess of our village and we take blessings of Maa before doing any big work. Today I will file my nomination. May Kalka Maa keep blessing us and the people of Delhi," Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj also offered prayer and sought blessing at the Hanuman temple in Connaught.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, "Before filing his nomination, visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and took blessings of Lord Bajrangbali. Jai Hanuman."

Earlier today, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted BJP's Parvesh Verma for 'distributing shoes' to voters, saying that due to the fear of Kejriwal, BJP is making people wear shoes.

"Due to fear of Kejriwal, BJP is making people wear shoes, distributing sarees and giving money. If only we could share love, we wouldn't have to ask for votes," Bharadwaj said on X.

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against Congress' Garvit Singhvi. BJP is yet to field its candidate for the Greater Kailash seat.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

