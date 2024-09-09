New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Division of Paediatric Haematology Oncology (PHO) at Safdarjung Hospital performed the first successful paediatric bone marrow transplant on Monday.

"The Division of Paediatric Haematology Oncology (PHO) at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (SJH) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting its first paediatric bone marrow transplant. The procedure was performed on a 9-year-old child diagnosed with high-risk relapsed Hodgkin Lymphoma free of charge," informed Dr Ratan Gupta, HOD Paediatrics.

Dr Prashant Prabhakar led the transplant team. The autologous transplant was carried out on August 2nd following conditioning chemotherapy.

After successful engraftment, the patient was discharged on September 7 and will remain under close observation for the next two months.

This achievement stems from the establishment of a dedicated BMT unit in 2021, spearheaded by Director General Dr Atul Goel.

This successful transplant opens doors for many children requiring BMT who cannot afford the procedure elsewhere, stated Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent.

The hospital administration and medical team expressed their commitment to continuing this vital service under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Last year the first successful bone marrow transplant was carried out in the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of Safdarjung Hospital on a 45-year-old woman.

"Medical Superintendent VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Dr Vandana Talwar is happy to announce the first successful bone marrow transplant in the BMT Unit, Safdarjung Hospital as per the vision of Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya and esteemed Director General of Health Services Atul Goel to start bone marrow transplants in the central government hospitals at minimal cost," the release stated. (ANI)

