Kangra, September 9: A tragic accident in Jawali, Kangra, has claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, who died after a balloon became stuck in his throat. The incident occurred near his school gate while he was trying to blow up the balloon. It suddenly deflated and obstructed his airway, leading to severe complications. His teachers promptly rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the complications two days later in Pathankot.

Vivek Kumar, a student at Government School in Sidhpurgarh, was inflating a balloon on his way back home on Thursday, September 5. The balloon suddenly deflated, getting stuck in his throat near the school gate. The incident caused immediate distress to Vivek, who struggled to breathe. Upon discovering the severity of the situation, Vivek's teachers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As reported by News18, after emergency treatment, he was then transferred to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot, Punjab. Vivek's family, consisting of his daily wage earner father, homemaker mother, and elder sister, who is in her 12th standard, was struggling financially and was unable to fund his treatment. Taking note of the family's financial constraints, former MLA Neeraj Bharti contributed INR 50,000 towards Vivek's treatment, while the school principal also offered financial assistance.

As per the report, despite the doctors' efforts to remove the balloon and stabilize his condition, Vivek's health remained critical. After battling for life for two days, he tragically passed away around 11 PM on September 7. The sudden loss has deeply affected his family and the local community, which is now in mourning.

