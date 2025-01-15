New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A thick layer of fog covered parts of the national capital early Thursday morning, significantly reducing visibility across the city.

The city is experiencing cold waves, which are contributing to elevated levels of air pollution.

The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 252.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, as according to CPCB data, Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 287 (IITM) and 291 (IMD). Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium reported 368, Mandir Marg 378, Mundka 372, and NSIT Dwarka 242. Najafgarh recorded 255, Narela 377, Nehru Nagar 394, and North Campus, DU 382 (IMD). Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 380, Patparganj 390, and Pusa recorded 355.

R K Puram reported an AQI of 373, Rohini 399, Shadipur 313, and Sirifort 360. Sonia Vihar recorded 315, Sri Aurobindo Marg 222, Vivek Vihar 414, and Wazirpur 408. The data highlights that Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 414, indicating severe pollution levels.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Visuals from Nirankari Colony show the area shrouded in dense fog during the early morning hours.

Visuals from Shankar Vihar on NH 48 showed a thick layer of fog covering the city.

Meanwhile, a cold wave and winter conditions have affected most districts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal experiencing heavy fog this morning. The cold had a significant impact on public life, reducing visibility to very low levels due to the fog. As a result, drivers had to use their headlights while driving early in the morning, and people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep warm.

Visuals from parts of Hooghly city of West Bengal are covered in a blanket of dense fog.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a significant layer of dense fog has developed, resulting in a projected minimum temperature that is likely to remain below 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

