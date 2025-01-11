New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations, officials said.

They said that 45 trains were delayed due to the dense fog.

According to the weather department, Safdarjung observed minimum visibility of 50 metre from 12.30 am to 1.30 am which improved thereafter becoming 200 metre and continues to remain so 7.30 am.

Several areas witnessed dense fog during the early morning hours.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degree Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day. The maximum temperature likely to settle around 15 degree Celsius, it said.

The humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

