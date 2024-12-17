New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued another show-cause notice to Akasa Air over the operations manual.

In the latest show cause to the airline, the DGCA has mentioned regarding revision cycle of the operations manual exceeding the six-month cycle as accepted in the approved operations Manual and the Director of Flight Operations failing to ensure CAR compliances.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis: In Rare Bonhomie Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Calls on Maharashtra CM in Nagpur for First Time After Poll Debacle (Watch Video).

Earlier, on Dec 9, the airline got show cause notice over poor maintenance standards and certification during a spot check on VT-YAY at KIAL airport, Bangalore in the month of August.

Responding to the query, Akasa Air Spokesperson said, "The DGCA has raised certain findings for which they have issued a notice for clarification from Akasa Air's Flight Operations team. As always, we are working closely with the DGCA to clarify this issue and enhance our protocols as required by the regulator. Safety is of utmost importance, and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety." (ANI)

Also Read | RPF SI Answer Key 2024: RRB Releases Provisional Answer Keys for Sub Inspector Posts at rrb.digialm.com, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)