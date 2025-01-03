New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has initiated a step to promote communal harmony and religious tolerance in Indian society and emphasized that disputes over religious sites should ideally be resolved through dialogue.

According to an official release from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the organisation has appealed to Indian Muslims to respect the statement made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the welfare of 142 crore Indians and to demonstrate a magnanimous approach towards taking India on the path of progress.

Shahid Sayeed, National Convener and Media In-charge of the MRM, emphasized that while courts are paramount, disputes over religious sites should ideally be resolved through dialogue.

He said that this approach fosters unity, integrity, harmony, brotherhood, and reconciliation, eliminating enmity. The MRM calls for an "out-of-court settlement" wherever legal disputes are ongoing, as this is a hallmark of any civilized society.

The National Convener Council of the MRM announced that disputes over sites like Kashi, Mathura and Sambhal should be resolved through dialogue, restoring historical places of worship to the Hindu community.

At the same time, the MRM proposed that abandoned mosques, or those where prayers are no longer conducted, be handed over to the Muslim community to restore and revive them.

The MRM clarified that idolatry is not permissible in Islam.

"Any mosque where broken idols are found, or locations with historical, social, or direct evidence of being temples, are impure for prayers according to Islamic principles. Such prayers are invalid. Citing Quranic and Hadith references," the MRM stated, adding that constructing mosques on forcibly occupied land contradicts Islamic teachings.

A major MRM program is scheduled in Lucknow on January 4. Before this, an online meeting was held to discuss the agenda, attended by representatives from 70 locations across 20 states and 6 Union Territories. The meeting was presided over by the MRM and included participation from several small and large Muslim organizations, intellectuals and leaders.

Groups such as the Women Intellectuals Group, Sufi Shah Malang Organization, Youth Education and Madrasa Institute, World Peace Council, Bharat First, Hindustan First Hindustani Best, Cow Service Committee, Environmental and Public Life Protection Institute, Jamiat Himayat-ul-Islam, Kashmiri Protection Organization and Kashmir Sewa Sangh were represented. The national conveners, state conveners, and co-conveners of the MRM supported the resolutions and proposed handing over disputed worship sites to the Hindu community as per Islamic teachings.

The meeting, led by National Convener Mohammed Afzal, included prominent figures such as Dr Shahid Akhtar, Padma Shri Anwar Khan, Girish Juyal, Virag Pachpor, Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, Dr Shalini Ali, Abu Bakr Naqvi are among the 200 participants.

National Convener Mohammed Afzal said, "Our goal is to bring harmony to society. For India to progress, collective unity and development are essential. This call reinforces communal harmony and religious tolerance. Our motto is brotherhood."

Abu Bakr Naqvi also spoke and said, "Our aim is to respect each other's religions. This initiative symbolizes the dedication of Indian Muslims to the nation's progress. We must balance religious principles with social responsibilities for the nation's welfare."

The MRM has outlined a robust plan to further its mission of promoting the true teachings of Islam and preserving India's cultural heritage. This initiative aims to dispel misconceptions and enhance mutual understanding within Indian society, benefiting both the Muslim community and the broader nation.

The MRM is actively working to conserve India's civilization and culture, focusing on the revival of historical monuments, artistic traditions, and literary heritage. These efforts are seen as vital for maintaining the richness and diversity of Indian society.

The meeting discussed sensitive issues and came upon the pointers:

It said that disputed sites should be handed over to the Hindu community based on historical evidence, traditional and direct proofs, and findings from excavations and muslims should be encouraged to follow Islamic principles and refrain from offering prayers at sites that are disputed or built by demolishing other religious places.

It said that the government should be urged to restore disputed sites through constitutional measures and that if dialogue or negotiations with the government fail to resolve the issue, court decisions should be considered supreme, as was seen in the Ayodhya case, where the verdict was widely accepted.

Through the 'Connect with Roots' (Aao Jadon Se Judein) campaign, the MRM seeks to highlight that India's Hindus and Muslims share common ancestors, traditions, and civilizations.

This initiative promotes communal harmony and shared cultural heritage, emphasizing that, despite religious differences, Indian soil unites us with a shared history and tradition. Our ancestors, clans, traditions, and language remain collectively Indian.

Earlier last month, while addressing the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged different sects to work and explain their religion to its followers as misunderstanding of religion leads to atrocities in the world.

"There have been atrocities in the world due to misunderstanding of religion. It is necessary to have a society that interprets the religion correctly. Religion is very important, it should be taught properly. Religion has to be understood, if it is not understood properly then half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma'," said the RSS chief.

"Improper and incomplete knowledge of religion leads to 'Adharma'. All the oppression and atrocities happening in the world in the name of religion have happened due to misunderstandings about religion. That is why, it is required for the sects to work and explain their religion," he said further.

Earlier, the RSS chief urged for unity and harmony in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion. (ANI)

