Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): DMK leader R S Bharathi on Thursday questioned the stance of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), who had demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Madras High Court's order to transfer the investigation into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy to the central agency.

Bharathi slammed Palaniswami and said "When DMK initiated a corruption case against Edappadi Palaniswami in 2018 over the highways department corruption of 4,800 crores, we didn't ask for a CBI inquiry. But the court itself ordered a CBI inquiry. Now, Palaniswami says the DMK should not appeal against the CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi tragedy. But he himself appealed in the Supreme Court against the CBI inquiry into his case and got an order in his favour."

Bharathi's comments came after the Madras High Court's ruling to transfer the Kallakurichi case to the CBI for further investigation. The case involves the deaths of 67 people in June after consuming spurious alcohol, with over 150 others hospitalised.

The Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) had previously been handling the case, but the High Court directed that it be transferred to the CBI for a more thorough investigation.

Advocate Bala, who filed the case in court, spoke about the importance of the High Court's decision. "Today, the Madras High Court has given directions that the further investigation be conducted by the CBI. We filed the case because 67 persons died after consuming illicit liquor. This is very shocking for Tamil Nadu, and the entire public is deeply upset. Therefore, a detailed inquiry was conducted, and today, the court has directed the state government CB-CID to hand over the case to the CBI. We feel that this judgement will ensure that the real culprits are brought to justice."

Bala also alleged that the supplier of the spurious liquor, Kannakutty (alias Govindaraj), had connections with the ruling DMK party. "The person, Kannakutty, who has sixty-eight cases against him, was protected and safeguarded by the ruling party," he said, adding that this allegation had been made on a public platform during the case's proceedings.

Kannakutty and six others have been arrested in connection with the incident. Prior to the High Court ruling, the AIADMK and other opposition parties had staged protests, calling for the CBI to take over the investigation.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and promised financial support for the education of the victims' children. The police also carried out raids in Kallakurichi, seizing over 250 litres of illicit liquor. (ANI)

