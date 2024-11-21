Bengaluru, November 21: A case of cyber fraud has come to light from Karnataka. A woman seeking companionship on a matrimonial site was allegedly duped by a fraudster to the tune of INR 8.21 lakh. The victim, a 43-year-old artist, reportedly lost the money after she fell prey to a fraudster who posed himself as a marine engineer on Shaadi.com.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a Mylasandra in Bengaluru's Kengeri. In her complaint, the victim said that she registered on Shaadi.com in April with the hope of finding a life partner. On April 12, the victim received a marriage proposal from a man who identified himself to be Ajay Agarwal. The victim also told cops that Agarwal claimed to be a marine engineer.

Soon after receiving his proposal, the woman exchanged numbers and was charged by his conversations. After this, she accepted his marriage proposal. During their conversations, Agarwal told the victim that he was travelling to Mumbai from the United States on a ship. Over a month after his proposal, the conman messaged the woman and told her about a pirate attack that forced the ship to dock at a nearby port.

Agwaral sought help from the woman to receive his belongings in India, which was supposedly sent through a logistics company. Trusting his story, the woman shared her address with him. Following this, she received a call from a person who claimed to be from the logistics company. The representative demanded INR 2.63 lakh for delivering the documents.

The woman transferred the money to Ajay Agarwal after he assured her of repaying it. After this, she paid a total of INR 8.21 lakh, as the demand did not stop there. The complainant said that the payments were made in multiple instalments from her accounts and of her family members. The victim realised she was duped when the so-called marine engineer stopped responding to her messages. She immediately approached the Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

