Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 3.5 crore were seized and a person apprehended by police in Assam's Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle and found 532.46 gm of heroin during the search, following which the driver of the vehicle was apprehended on Friday night.

'Based on input from an apprehended individual, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin upon thorough search. The seized drugs are worth Rs 3.5 crore and were hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

