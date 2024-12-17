New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi University has decided to postpone examinations for law students, a day after protests erupted at the Campus Law Centre (CLC) over their schedule, a university official said on Tuesday.

The new exam dates have not yet been announced yet, the official said.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Estranged Wife Nikita Singhania Denies Harassment Charge, Says 'If I Harassed Him, Why Live Separately?'.

A scuffle broke out between students and police at CLC on Monday during a protest by law students against the examination schedule.

The students claimed that police resorted to lathi-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse them, resulting in several injuries. However, Delhi Police has denied these claims.

Also Read | JSSC CGL Exam 'Paper Leak': Jharkhand High Court Stays Publication of Combined Graduate Level 2023 Exam Results Until Further Notice, Orders FIR on Complaint.

University officials said the datesheet for the upcoming exams, which were originally scheduled to start on December 26, has been put on hold.

A new datesheet will be issued after consultations with all the relevant stakeholders, they added.

"For now, we have only blocked the datesheet. The exams will not take place on December 26 as originally scheduled. We will make fresh arrangements after consulting with the examination branch, and release a new datesheet soon," DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said.

Calls and messages to the dean and head of law faculty, Anju Vali Tikoo, remained unanswered.

Hundreds of students staged a protest on the law faculty campus on Monday demanding an extension of exam dates, citing incomplete syllabus coverage, mid-course faculty changes, delays in allotments, and a sudden syllabus update as the causes for their agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)