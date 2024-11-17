Pithoragarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that school education is fruitful only for those who know how to use it.

Bhagwat said, "There are examples of many great people who showed important direction to the society despite not getting an education in school."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Likely to Release Poll Manifesto by Mid-December.

Addressing a gathering of RSS workers after inaugurating the building of Shersingh Karki Saraswati Vihar in Muwani of the district, he said that every person should promote the Vidya Bharati model of education which provides education not only for the betterment of an individual or their family but also for the betterment of the entire society.

Bhagwat said that only values ??strengthen the society, and society is paramount. "Our state has been prosperous in the past and will remain so in the future with the strength of the society."

Also Read | 'Misleading and Malicious': Election Commission Takes Serious View of Video Posted by Jharkhand BJP; Asks CEO To Take Action.

Bhagwat said that Uttarakhand is a land of penance where thousands of sages remain engaged in penance throughout the year, but the fruits of their penance always enlighten other people living around.

The RSS chief is on a tour of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. He reached Pithoragarh from Champawat on Saturday night. An RSS spokesperson in Pithoragarh said that their programmes in Muwaani included planting a sandalwood tree in the newly built school premises and meeting locals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)