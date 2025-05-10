In a significant escalation of its national security posture, top sources in the Government of India (GoI) have stated that any future act of terrorism targeting Indian soil will be officially regarded as an “Act of War.” The government’s stance comes amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan. This decisive shift signals a zero-tolerance approach, with the Indian response expected to be swift, direct, and proportionate to the severity of the aggression. Officials assert that the move is aimed at sending a strong deterrent message to state and non-state actors sponsoring cross-border terrorism. While diplomatic channels remain open, sources said that India will no longer differentiate between terrorism and conventional warfare when it comes to protecting its sovereignty. India-Pakistan Tension: BSF Responds To Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Rangers in Jammu Sector, Causes Widespread Damage to Pak Posts and Assets.

India Declares Future Terror Attacks Will Be Treated As Acts of War

India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly: Top GoI sources pic.twitter.com/zZSAXzu3o6 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

