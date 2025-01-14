Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing the review meeting of the Finance Department here on Tuesday said that the state government was ensuring ideal financial management. He said that the state government has taken effective steps towards financial discipline during its two-year tenure.

"All government departments have been given clear directions that after budget allocation for any work or project, the stipulated period for its completion should be strictly followed.The government was committed to the welfare of every section of the society by making optimum and balanced use of the resources of the state," CM Sukhu said.

For this, special attention was being given to financial management, he said, directing to clear all the pending bills of the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department.

The Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of subjects related to e- delivery, budget, expenditure and treasury etc.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary Finance Abhishek Jain, Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary Finance and Director Treasury and Accounts Rohit Jamwal, Chief Minister's OSD Gopal Sharma, Additional Director Deepak Bhardwaj and senior officers were present in the meeting.

In another review meeting of Energy Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and other undertakings, the Chief Minister took detailed information on various subjects related to their financial status, resources and loans, and gave necessary guidelines.

Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

CM Sukhu also chaired a review meeting of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here and directed the officers to expedite the purchase process of 327 e-buses.

He asked to complete all the formalities related to the process in a time-bound manner. He said that 100 Metadoor mini buses would also be purchased to provide better facilities in remote rural areas. The availability of these buses would also ensure further improvement in the fiscal health and services of the HRTC. (ANI)

