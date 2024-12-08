Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Security checks at entry points, announcements in Indian languages, and a healthcare facility are among several measures being put in place for the Kumbh Mela beginning in Prayagraj next month.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak met with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, inviting them to the Maha Kumbh congregation.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: College Student with Mental Health Issues Allegedly Raped by 10 Men Over 10 Months; 2, Including Minor, Arrested.

Pathak said the Maha Kumbh- a Hindu religious congregation held once in 12 years- will be organised from January 13 to February 26.

"I came here to extend the Maha Kumbh invitation to the people of Maharashtra through the governor and the chief minister. Come and experience spirituality," he told reporters in Mumbai.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment.

Pathak said all arrangements for security of visitors from India and abroad are being made by the UP government.

"Security checking will be conducted at the entry points to Prayagraj city and at Maha Kumbh venues. Announcements will be made in several Indian languages," he said.

A 100-bed hospital has been set up near the Kumbh site, he said, adding that healthcare facilities will be made available at different places.

Specialists and paramedical staff will be on standby, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)