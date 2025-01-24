New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Representatives and heads of the Election Management Bodies (EMB) of countries of the world on Friday in an international conference hosted in New Delhi from January 23 to 24.

The international conference titled "Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces and Key Takeaways for EMBs" was convened by the Election Commission of India.

The conference deliberated on various aspects of the election management and took a note of the disruptive trends and challenges of fake narratives to malign the electoral process, as per a release.

The conference took stock of the experience in the conduct of elections worldwide in the recent years, and more particularly on the substantial elections in 2024, as per a statement from the release.

Members preset in the conference took to resolve and declare several points. These included remaining committed to transparent and inclusive polls, safeguard the integrity and purity of electors list, undiluted focus on centrality of voter and taking proactive interventions of voter education.

Other points included engaging in a determined fight to keep election process free and fair, keeping a robust judicial mechanisms in place, pursuing technological integration and innovation, vigorously resisting fake narratives created to undermine electoral process and constituting a working group of all willing EMBs worldwide to deal with issues of social media, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

