New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused previous governments of failing to manage religious events like the Mahakumbh, which led to mismanagement, disorder, and anarchy.

The Uttar Pradesh CM made this statement while addressing a public rally ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

"The previous governments did not respect the public, the saints and the faith of the devotees. That is why these events were victims of mismanagement, disorder and anarchy. People could not attend (Kumbh). The government did not provide any facilities...," said CM Yogi.

he added, "The double-engine government is not only benefiting the development of Uttar Pradesh but also the heritage of Uttar Pradesh. Devotes from across the world are coming to Prayagraj to take a holy dip and returning back with a sweet memory that I also become the part of Mahakumbh."

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who arrived in Prayagraj, said,"This land is always and every day holy land but Maha Kumbh is happening here. This auspicious time has come after 144 years. We are fortunate that we are getting a chance to go to this Mahakumbh and take a bath in the Ganga. There is enthusiasm in the heart."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma also inspected the bathing ghats at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj ahead of Mauni Amavasya tomorrow and issued advisory instructions for devotees.

" We are expecting 10-12 crore people in Prayagraj tomorrow. We have made all arrangements including a traffic management system, AI-enabled cameras, water ATMs, clean toilets etc. The pilgrims must remember where they have parked their vehicles, then find out the ghat nearest to them and remain together as a group," said AK Sharma.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted a significant number of devotees to Prayagraj, where they come to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

As of 8 AM on Tuesday, over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. (ANI)

