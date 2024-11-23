Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, won her debut assembly poll contest from Bhokar seat in Nanded district by trouncing Congress rival Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by 50,551 votes.

Sreejaya's victory cemented the Chavan family's hold over the Bhokar constituency, represented by her grandfather Shankarrao Chavan and parents Ashok Chavan and Ameeta Chavan earlier.

Notably, Ashok Chavan had switched to BJP from Congress earlier this year, following which he was appointed as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Sreejaya polled 1,33,187 votes, while her Congress rival bagged 82,636 votes.

