New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The South District Police have busted an examination racket operating in the national capital on Saturday. According to reports, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The South Delhi Police said that the accused were arranging proxies to appear in place of actual candidates.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

