Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire that broke out in a furniture market in a western suburb of Mumbai on Saturday morning was put out after nearly 10 hours, an official from the fire brigade said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 11 am at the Khadakpada furniture market in Goregaon (East), he said.

According to the fire official, the “level 3” (major) fire damaged wooden furniture, mattresses, film-making articles, plastic and thermocol spread over the ground floor and a part of the first floor of the market.

Twelve fire engines, water tankers and other equipment were used in the firefighting operation. The blaze was extinguished around 9 pm, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

