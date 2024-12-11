Rajkot, December 11: A fire broke out at Gopal Snacks Limited in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday afternoon, officials reported.

Fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot, they said. Flames were spotted at the building, as shown in a video. Rajkot Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gopal Snacks Limited in Gujarat, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Snacks Limited

#WATCH | Fire broke out at Gopal Snacks Limited, in Gujarat's Rajkot. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/HQXMp3khbO — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Further details are awaited.

