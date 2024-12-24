Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a pressure cooker godown in the Satya Nagar area in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

According to officials, a total of 15 fire tenders were deployed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Ramesh Majhi, DIG fire service department said, "The fire is under control, and we are ensuring that it does not spread to other buildings. Fifteen firefighters are present on-site..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

