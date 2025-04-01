New Delhi, April 1: A fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex. On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, are engaged in dousing the flames. According to initial reports, some vehicles parked in the vicinity also caught fire. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bata Shoe Showroom in Shaheen Bagh, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

Blaze Erupts in Anarkali Building in Delhi

#NewDelhi | A massive blaze erupts in a building located in the Jhandewalan Extension area. Efforts are underway to control the blaze. pic.twitter.com/d277JCflNK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 1, 2025

VIDEO | Efforts by fire tenders continue to douse the fire that broke out at a building in Delhi's Jhandewalan Extension area. Visuals from the spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#DelhiFire #Delhi pic.twitter.com/8GLnj7UEHq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: A few vehciles parked near Anarkali building and DDA Shopping Complex in Jhandewalan charred when a fire broke out in Anarkali building and DDA Shopping Complex Jhandewalan. Fire tenders and police personnel are at the spot. Firefighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Cqa17VoWhw — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

However, there is no immediate information about anyone being trapped inside the affected buildings. Authorities have stated that a thorough check will be conducted once the fire is under control. Further details are awaited.

