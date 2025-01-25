Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire ravaged a readymade garment manufacturig unit in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted at the factory in the Khanugaon locality, Bhopal Municipal Corporation's fire officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

Also Read | Adoor Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by 8 People for 2 Years in Kerala, 4 Arrested After She Shares Ordeal During School Counselling Session.

After being alerted, the fire brigade reached the spot and launched an operation.

It took two hours for 5-6 fire tenders to douse the fire, which destroyed the unit, he said.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang Associate Arrested in Connection With Dera Bassi Firing Incident in Punjab; Pistol Along With 5 Cartridges Seized.

Patel said the damage due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)