Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building in Andheri (West), the officials said.

Four fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused by around 9 am, a fire official said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone," a civic official said.

Cooling operations were underway at the spot, the fire official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

