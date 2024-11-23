New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the final win on the Uttar Pradesh by polls, Samajawadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said on Saturday that it was the first elections that occurred after independence where the competition was between democracy and dictatorship.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said "This is the first election after independence where we saw democracy versus dictatorship. By abolishing all the limits of democracy, the BJP had put the command of the entire elections on the police and the government officials."

Meanwhile, earlier today, as the BJP gained a lead in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls on nine seats, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Samajwadi party's reality has come before the people and it is going to become "Samaptwadi Party."

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is fraud. It is 'Parivar Development Agency'. Their reality has come before the people. The lies and deceit they propagated in Lok Sabha won't work now. Samajwadi Party is going to become Samaptwadi Party. They do politics in the name of PDA. But the murderer of a Dalit daughter sits with them. This is unfortunate. So, these 2024 Vidhan Sabha by-elections are the indication of the end of a party like SP."

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on five seats including- Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur and Majhawan.

The Samajwadi Party is currently leading on seats- Karhal, Sishamau and Katehari. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading on the Meerapur seat.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

On the other side, the Uttar Pradesh BJP wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that fake ID cards are being provided to the people who came from outside to cast their vote.

The BJP specifically mentioned Kundarki and Sisamau Assembly seat. (ANI)

