New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A fishing vessel with a 13-member crew collided with an Indian Navy platform about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, officials said on Friday.

Following the incident on Thursday, the Indian Navy launched a massive rescue operation and 11 crew members of the vessel have been rescued so far, they said.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Majority of Adani Group Stocks Trade Lower for 2nd Day; Adani Green Tumbles 11% After Gautam Adani Charged in US With Bribery.

It learnt that the fishing vessel collided with a submarine.

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft for the rescue mission.

Also Read | Thane: Newborn Girl's Body Found in Duct of Building in Ambernath; 2 Women Detained.

"Search and rescue efforts for remaining two is underway. Additional assets have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts," said a Navy spokesperson.

The Navy has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)