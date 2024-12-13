New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi's winter chill continues, with the minimum temperature recorded at 9°C in Safdarjung and 6.3°C in Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A thin layer of fog covered parts of the city, with the morning chill lingering until around 7 am. The rise in minimum temperatures is localized, attributed to variable wind conditions, with no significant change in most parts of Northwest India.

On Wednesday, Delhi woke up to the coldest December morning as the minimum temperatures dropped to 4.9°C, while maximum temperatures reached 23°C, according to IMD.

Patiala, Karnal, Rohtak, Delhi, Sikar, Alwar, and Phalodi are the only remote locations in Northwest India where the temperature has increased by more than 2°C.

Over the whole Northwest India plains, only Sikar, Rohtak, Phalodi, and Safdarjung have seen a spike in temperature of more than 3°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has dropped to the 'poor' category, with smog and fog conditions persisting. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded air quality levels at 280 in Alipur, 296 in Ashok Vihar, and 228 in DTU.

Other areas such as Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 309, Dwarka Sec 8 recorded 315, Nehru Nagar had 334, and IGI Airport (T3) had 281, Rohini 329, Pusa 309 and Mundka 307.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 277 at 7 am in Delhi on Friday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg is covered in a blanket of snow, as the area receives heavy snowfall.

In Rajasthan, the dip in temperature drives people to seek warmth from bonfires.

Meanwhile, Cold wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets across Rajasthan (Dec 12-16), Punjab (Dec 12-16), Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (Dec 12- 16), Saurashtra & Kutch (Dec 12), Delhi (Dec 12-13), and Jammu-Kashmir regions (Dec 13-16). (ANI)

