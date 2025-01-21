New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A layer of fog covered Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, reducing visibility which led to disruption in train services. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature for today is 11°C with a forecast of moderate fog.

Apart from that, Rain is expected in several parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23.

As per the weather update shared by the IMD, rainfall is also expected in several North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, the temperature will remain normal and there are predictions of a cold wave.

On weather update, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh..."

Several cities in the northern part of India witnessed dense fog conditions disrupting routine activities.

Flights at Prayagraj airport are running on time amidst the dense fog. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11°C with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

However, amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Apart from that, Ayodhya is also blanketed with a dense layer of fog as the cold wave continues.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya is 10°C.

The iconic Taj Mahal is also covered in a layer of fog. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Agra for today is 12°C with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly a clear sky later in the day.

Apart from that, Uttarakhand's Haridwar also saw a thin layer of fog, visuals from Har Ki Pauri showed people taking at under cold wave conditions.

Earlier, due to dense fog yesterday, as many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital were running behind schedule. Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey. (ANI)

