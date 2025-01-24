Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Sport has a remarkable ability to bring people together, and football provides a platform for young players to grow and succeed, said Paul Lambert, former professional footballer and 1997 UEFA Champions League winner, on Friday.

Speaking at a panel discussion organised by the AMM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the city-based Murugappa Group, Lambert praised initiatives like the Murugappa Youth Football Academy.

Supported by the Foundation, he said such programmes are excellent examples of how football can inspire young people to dream big, grow, and succeed.

The panel discussion held earlier in the day was part of a cultural exchange between the Wynnum Wolves FC team from Australia and the Murugappa Youth Football Academy.

Members of Wynnum Wolves FC are scheduled to participate in three practice matches and joint training sessions during their visit to the city.

Wynnum Wolves FC Pathways Technical Director Adam Krayem emphasised that sports teach teamwork, discipline, and leadership. "These qualities extend beyond the game, helping to develop stronger individuals and communities," he said in a press release.

AMM Foundation Head-Projects Sajitha Rajeev said, "Through the Murugappa Youth Football Academy, we aim to equip children with the skills, values, and opportunities needed to overcome challenges and build a brighter future."

The academy focuses on instilling discipline, teamwork, and resilience in youngsters through structured football training, benefiting 600 boys so far.

The AMM Foundation continues to demonstrate how sports can make a difference. By mentoring children from diverse backgrounds, the academy provides them with the tools to pursue their dreams and develop essential life skills, the release added.

