New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar surrendered before the jail authorities on January 24 as the operating doctor was not available till January 30.

Delhi High Court on January 22 granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who had to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS in Delhi on January 24.

He is serving a life sentence in the Unnao Rape case and ten years imprisonment in a custodial death case.

The court also had said that if in any case, it doesn't take place on January 24, he shall surrender before the concerned jail authorities on the same day.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted before the Division bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla that Sengar had already surrendered on January 24 as the operating doctor was not available.

We will move the court again on January 28 and 29 to seek medical bail for cataract surgery.

The bench asked the counsel to argue on appeal and listed the matter in February 2025.

The bench had granted the relief on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50000 and one surety in the like amount.

The High Court had said that Sengar will be released from Jail on January 23 and get himself admitted to AIIMS on January 24 for surgery.

The high court had also directed that one police constable shall be stationed outside his private ward. Only two visitors would be allowed to see him at a time.

Senior advocate Sameer Vasisth argued for Sengar. It was submitted that he was advised to undergo a cataract surgery at AIIMS which is scheduled for January 24. But his medical bail expired on January 20 and he was directed to surrender by the coordinate bench.

It was also argued that the appellant is required to undergo the cataract surgery.

On the other hand, advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the victim and opposed the interim bail application. (ANI)

