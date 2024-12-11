Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): The last rites of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna were performed with full state honours in Mandya district on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were among those present at the ceremony.

Also Read | Punjab Local Body Elections 2024: AAP Releases Candidate List for Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls, Check Names of Candidates.

SM Krishna, 92, passed away on Tuesday, promoting the Karnataka government to declare three days of mourning in his honour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former CM of Karnataka.

Also Read | Suresh Gopi's Residence Robbed: Kerala Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters for Looting Actor-Turned-Politician and Union Minister's Ancestral Home in Eravipuram.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi described Krishna as a "remarkable leader" and was admired by people across the country.

"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah also expressed his shock at the demise and said that the state would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah said, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a state and union minister and chief minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Furthermore, Siddaramiah also fondly recalled Krishna's guidance, stating SM Krishna was also his guide in the early days of his political career.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well-wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanour, and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and was later appointed as the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012. He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra.

In March 2017, Krishna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending a nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)