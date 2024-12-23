New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo has been appointed as a member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In an official notification, President Droupadi Murmu, exercising her powers under Section 4(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, appointed Kanoongo as a member of the NHRC.

The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes office.

Talking to PTI, Kannongo confirmed that he had been appointed as a member of the NHRC. He said his tenure as NCPCR chairperson was marked by a strong focus on child protection laws and policies, particularly in cases involving sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

"And now as member of NHRC, I will try to fulfil the responsibilities expected of me," he told PTI.

