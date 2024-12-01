Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Karnataka Raj Bhavan was a vibrant hub of cultural brilliance on Sunday as the Foundation Day celebrations of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam showcased the rich traditions, art, and heritage of these diverse states to the forefront.

In his address, the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, emphasised India's vast cultural tapestry, stating, "Each state in India is unique due to its distinct characteristics and religious and cultural heritage. This diversity showcases the richness of Indian culture and reinforces the ideals of equality and harmony that bind the nation together. Events like these, inspired by the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, enhance cultural diversity while fostering national unity and mutual understanding."

Governor Gehlot also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their vision in celebrating the Foundation Days of all Indian states across Raj Bhavans nationwide. "With their inspiration, such celebrations are now held across different states, promoting social integration and cultural exchange," he noted.

Highlighting the unique contributions of each state, the Governor remarked, "Uttarakhand is renowned for its natural beauty, pilgrimage sites, and tourism significance. Jharkhand, with its wealth of natural and mineral resources, holds a crucial place as the sole producer of uranium, coking coal, and pyrite in India. Meanwhile, Nagaland and Assam boast rare biodiversity, including aromatic and medicinal plants."

The event featured captivating performances that celebrated the cultural essence of these states. Commending the artists, Governor Gehlot stated, "Congratulations to all the artists who presented colourful and engaging cultural programs, showcasing the rich heritage of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam."

In his concluding remarks, Governor Gehlot stressed the importance of collective efforts for national progress: "All states contribute significantly to India's development. We must work together to achieve our vision of a developed India by 2047." (ANI)

