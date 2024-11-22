Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Police in Adilabad District of Telangana on Friday said they arrested four persons and claimed that they have foiled an attempt by them to revive a banned naxal outfit - Janashakti group - in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said four 7.65 mm pistols, 18 live rounds, eight magazines, six cell phones were seized from the accused along with the car they were traveling in, when they were intercepted during vehicle check on the outskirts of Adilabad town.

Three of the accused belong to Nandyal District in Andhra Pradesh and fourth accused is from Nalgonda District of Telangana.

The main accused Venkata Reddy, a former member of the proscribed Janashakti Party, allegedly conspired to carry out a revenge killing linked to a previous murder case in Suryapet district (of Telangana) and sought to rebuild the Janashakti organisation in Kurnool district with the financial support from the fourth accused, a release from police said.

Venkata Reddy, along with his accomplices procured firearms from Bihar and were returning via Adilabad when they were apprehended, police said. A case under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act was registered.

Special teams have been formed in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Telangana Police to apprehend other people involved, police added.

