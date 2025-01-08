Ramgarh, Jan 8 (PTI) At least four persons including three school children were killed after their autorickshaw collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gola police station area of the district, they said.

Also Read | Despite Slowdown in Real GDP Growth, Per Capita Nominal GDP in FY25 Likely To Grow by INR 35,000 More Than FY23: Economists.

"As per the information received so far, three school children who were travelling in the auto were killed and the driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)