Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Two groups clashed with each other over a land dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving four people injured, police said on Sunday.

The injured have been hospitalised.

On Saturday evening, Saddam and Intazar had an argument over a land dispute in Mandawar village in the Kairana police station area. It soon escalated into a violent clash, with the two sides using sticks and firearms to attack each other, said Circle Officer Shyam Singh.

After receiving reports about the incident, police rushed to the spot. Four men -- Umerdeen, Saddam, Irfan, and Imran -- sustained bullet injuries in the violence and were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, Singh said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

