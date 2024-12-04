Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Kakching district for their alleged involvement in extortion and possession of illegal arms, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The four were apprehended from Lamkhai area of Kakching district on Monday, it said.

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

"They were involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms," the statement said, adding that one 7.26x25 mm M20 pistol with magazine, ammunition, five mobile phones, demand letter of KCP(PWG) and 80 blank tax receipts of KCP(PWG) were seized from their possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)