Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) To strengthen the collaboration between the Indian and French navies, French Naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the French Carrier Strike Group, are on a visit to Kochi, Defence officials on Sunday said.

During the visit, Commanding Officers of the French ships would interact with the senior hierarchy of Southern Naval Command, Kochi, a release issued by a Defence PRO said.

"French Naval ships FS Forbin and Alsace, part of the French CSG, are visiting #Kochi," Defence PRO posted on 'X'.

"The visit aims to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding & strengthen collaboration between the two Navies," the post added.

The visit includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE).

The French ships aim to further strengthen ties and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth, the release said.

