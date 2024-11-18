New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army is likely to visit the Muktinath Temple in Nepal this week, the Indian Armysaid on Monday.

The temple, situated in the Mustang district, holds a special place for both Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims, and a significant tribute to the late General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), is permanently enshrined here, the statement added.

Also Read | Jaunpur Road Accident: Bike Riders, Including Minor, Killed After Crash With Tanker on Jaunpur-Prayagraj Highway.

During his Nepal visit, General Dwivedi will pay homage at the martyrs' memorial in the Army Pavilion and receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters.

He will also engage in an official meeting with General Sigdel from the Nepali Army.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh Hurt in Stone Pelting: NCP (SCP) Leader Injured After Car Attacked With Stones in Maharashtra's Katol Assembly Constituency.

General Dwivedi will also interact with the student officers at the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri and visit to Western Divisional Headquarter in Pokhara, Nepal.

A key highlight of the visit will be the conferral of an honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army upon General Dwivedi by the President of Nepal. Additionally, he will also meet the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister of Nepal.

Additionally, he will also meet the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister of Nepal.

Nepal shares border with 5 Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The age old civilizational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people to people link between both the countries.

Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

These bonds of friendship are also strengthened by regular exchanges at high level between India and Nepal. These frequent high level visits and exchanges have added momentum to the bilateral partnerships, and helped the leadership to review at regular intervals the entire gamut of the relation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)