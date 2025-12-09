Vagator (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in the Vagator area of Goa on Tuesday. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane, where a fire tragedy claimed 25 lives on Sunday.

Earlier today, ahead of the demolition drive, Deputy Director of Goa Tourism, Dhiraj Wagale, said, "We will demolish the encroachment on the beach side. The total area to be demolished is 198 square meters."

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, Says 'No Bigger Anti-National Act Than Vote Chori' (Watch Video).

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, in a major escalation of the probe, the state police have initiated international coordination to trace and bring back the absconding owners of Birch, the restaurant-cum-club run under the Romeo Lane brand.

Also Read | AI Training Royalty: India Proposes Mandatory Blanket Licence To Regulate Copyright Use and Guarantee Fair Compensation for Creators.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Goa Police, Varsha Sharma, said that Lookout Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against the Luthra brothers (owners of the establishment), and they are taking the help of Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring them back.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said, "LoC has been issued against them (Luthra brothers). They are not in India. We are taking the help of Interpol and CBI to bring them back. They were not in Goa on the incident date."

The DIG further said that Ajay Gupta, a co-owner and partner in the business, has also been named among the accused and is now on a Lookout Circular.

"Ajay Gupta, the co-owner and partner, is one of the accused, and we have issued a Look Out Circular notice against him," she stated.

Speaking to ANI, the official said the tragedy was "a very painful accident," adding that the police moved swiftly on all fronts from identifying bodies, completing post-mortem examinations, handing over remains to families, and simultaneously running a parallel criminal investigation.

She further said that the police are issuing advisories and guidelines to restaurants, conducting foot patrolling in view of the upcoming season.

"It was a very painful accident in which 25 people lost their lives. To identify the bodies, conduct post-mortem, timely handover of the bodies to the relatives and alongside carrying out the investigation...The accused were immediately charged and arrested. We took immediate action against the owners by issuing an LOC against them. We have come to know that the club owners are in Phuket, and we are taking action with the help of CBI and Interpol. Our teams are present in Delhi. We are issuing advisories and guidelines to restaurants, conducting foot patrolling in view of the upcoming season. A total of 21 bodies have been handed over; two are remaining," the DIG told ANI.

Earlier today, Bharat, the fifth accused of the fire tragedy, was brought to Anjuna Police Station. He was responsible for managing the establishment's daily operations on behalf of the owners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)